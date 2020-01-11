Telangana

Karimnagar Dairy wins national award

Karimnagar Dairy chairman Ch Rajeshwara Rao receiving the India Dairy award 2020 in New Delhi on Friday.

Karimnagar Dairy chairman Ch Rajeshwara Rao receiving the India Dairy award 2020 in New Delhi on Friday.   | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

The Karimnagar Dairy — Karimnagar Milk Producer Company Limited — has been conferred with India Dairy award-2020 by the Agriculture Today group under the Best medium-sized company in the country.

At a function organised in New Delhi on Friday, Karimnagar Dairy chairman Ch Rajeshwara Rao and advisor V. Hanumantha Reddy received the award from Union Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development Secretary Atul Chaturvedi. The Karimnagar Dairy had emerged number dairy in the Telangana State in terms of procurement and sales of milk and milk products.

