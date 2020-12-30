Karimnagar Dairy turnover crosses ₹343 crore in last financial year

Dairy tops in State by implementing several welfare schemes for milk farmers as well as milching animals

The Karimnagar Milk Producer Company Limited albeit Karimnagar Dairy has emerged as the number one dairy in Telangana State by striving hard for the economic empowerment of the milk producing farmers and providing quality milk and milk products to customers, said Karimnagar Dairy chairman Ch. Rajeshwara Rao.

The Karimnagar Dairy conducted its ninth general body meeting on Monday by adhering to all COVID norms. Speaking on the occasion, the chairman said that the Dairy tops in the State by implementing several welfare schemes for milk farmers as well as milching animals. Giving details about the welfare schemes, he said that they had distributed Kalyanamasthu (gold and silver ornaments for the marriage of girl child of the farmer) to 760 milk producing farmers worth ₹86 lakh.

Stating that Karimnagar Dairy had crossed a turnover of ₹343.60 crore during the year 2019-2020, he said that the Dairy earned profit of ₹1.08 crore till March 2020. Reiterating that Karimnagar Dairy was following the footsteps shown by Milkman of India Dr. Verghese Kurien, he said that they were making strides on all fronts by launching ‘white revolution’ (milk production) in the integrated Karimnagar district by distributing milching animals and buffaloes to increase the animal population.

Explaining about the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes, he said that they had been distributing milk to orphanages and buttermilk packets to devotees visiting Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Devasthanam during the Shivarathri jatara, Sri Ramachandra Swamy devasthanam in Illandakunta mandal during the Sriramanavami celebrations and also to the Traffic police during the summer season all worth over ₹5 lakh.

During the last financial year, the dairy had distributed ₹50.50 lakh compensation at the rate of ₹50,000 each to the bereaved families of 101 milk producers who died of various reasons. They had distributed ₹9.96 lakh worth scholarships to children of milk producers and merit scholarships worth ₹1.15 lakh to bright students of the farmers.

With regard to the ambitious milk producers’ old age pension scheme called ‘Paalanidhi’, he said that they had raised a total of ₹43.67 lakh, which includes ₹15.89 lakh farmers’ contribution, ₹11.88 lakh contribution by respective milk procurement institutions and dairy contribution of ₹15.89 lakh during 2019-20.

The Dairy was also providing financial assistance of ₹5,000 as funeral expenses to the milk producers and providing 50% subsidy for animal insurance. It is frequently conducting veterinary health camps for milching animals and providing fodder seed on subsidy.

On this occasion, K. Ravi from Rasoolpalli village of Bheemadevarapalli mandal and E. Padma from Muthyampet village of Mallial mandal have been elected as new directors. Dairy managing director P. Shankar Reddy, advisor V. Hanumantha Reddy and other directors were also present.