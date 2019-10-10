Karimnagar dairy to sell petrol and fertilizers too

The Karimnagar Milk Producer Company Limited, also known as Karimnagar dairy, which is making strides in milk production and sales, has decided to foray into marketing petroleum products and fertilizers in the district.

On Tuesday, the dairy held ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of petrol filling station in collaboration with the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) on its premises on the occasion of Dasara festival. Joint Collector G.V. Shyam Prasad Lal performed the ceremony.

It has also been planning to enter into selling fertilizers for the benefit of dairy farmers in the district.

In this regard, the Karimnagar dairy has already held consultations with the Indian Farmers’ Fertilizers Cooperative Limited (IFFCO), which would supply fertilizers that would be sold at milk collection centres in all villages.

Karimnagar dairy chairman Ch. Rajeshwara Rao said they have decided to open a petrol filling station to meet the requirement of dairy vehicles as well as to benefit the consumers by providing quality petroleum products. The profits gained from the filling station would go to the farmers, he said.

“Our decision to sell fertilizers is in the wake of its shortage during peak season. We will most likely start selling fertilizers from January 2020,” he maintained.

On the expansion and construction of a new dairy with a capacity of three lakh litres per day at a cost of ₹63 crore at Nallagonda village in Thimmapur mandal, he said the civil work was nearing completion and the installation of equipment and machinery would be done after six months.

Mr. Rao added that the Union Government has released ₹10 crore for the new dairy under the Pradhan Manthri Kisan Sampad Yojana and they have also secured ₹40.45 crore loan from the Karimnagar District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB).

To increase the milk procurement and sales, they have decided to open bulk cooking units in Banswada, Kamareddy, Siddipet, Jangoan, Adilabad and other places adjoining the integrated Karimnagar district.

They also released a new product called ‘kova jamun’ into the market on Tuesday and plans are afoot to launch mango lassi soon, taking the total of milk products sold by Karimnagar dairy to 21.