Karimnagar Dairy to go for milk fortification

To follow FSSAI norms and protect Vitamin A and D in all variants of the milk

The Karimnagar Milk Producer Company Limited, also known as the Karimnagar Dairy, is all set for milk fortification with Vitamin A and Vitamin D as per the standards of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) very soon.

In the wake of FSSAI making it mandatory for the milk fortification, the Office of the Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana State had organised a technical session titled ‘Addressing micro-nutrient deficiencies through edible oil, milk and wheat flour fortification’ in association with the Karnataka Health Promoters Trust (KHPT) and the GAIN (Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition) with the dairy and quality control officials of the Karimnagar Dairy in Karimnagar town on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Karimnagar Dairy chairman Ch Rajeshwara Rao said that they are going in for milk fortification as per the FSSAI norms to protect the vital Vitamin A and Vitamin D in all variants of the milk. Stating that the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) was also spearheading milk fortification throughout the country, he said Karimnagar Dairy would be in the forefront in upholding its motto of maintaining purity and quality.

Karimnagar Dairy milk would soon have the mandatory F Plus (Fortified) logo with ingredients of Vitamin A and D on all its variants of milk with the new package. Karimnagar Dairy Managing Director P Shankar Reddy, Advisor V Hanumantha Reddy and other dairy officials were also present.

Participating in the session, Food Controller of Warangal Zone Amrutha Sri called upon all the dairies of the Telangana State to go in for milk fortification as early as possible as it would become statutory within few months. She informed the dairy authorities to design new F Plus (fortified) logo as per the standards specified by the FSSAI norms.