Karimnagar Dairy pays homage to ‘Milkman of India’

The Karimnagar Milk Producer Company Limited is making great strides in milk production and sales, thereby emerging as the No.1 dairy in the State by replicating the dairy cooperative model of Verghese Kurien, the father of White Revolution in India, said Karimnagar dairy chairman Ch. Rajeshwara Rao.

Participating in the birth anniversary celebrations of Kurien, which is celebrated as National Milk Day, on Tuesday, he said the Karimnagar dairy was selling 2 lakh litres per day and procuring 1.6 lakh litres of milk per day.

“We have set a target to achieve procurement and sales of 5 lakh litres of milk per day in the next two to three years,” he stated.

He said they would expand their market base in Hyderabad and adjoining districts to achieve the target. Accordingly, they had taken up expansion of the dairy by constructing modern dairy in Nallagonda village of Thimmapur mandal, he added.

Remembering the ‘Milkman of India’ for Operation Flood, he said that they were following in the footsteps of Kurien and launching several welfare schemes for milk producers and their family members.

On the occasion, Mr Rajeshwara Rao garlanded the statue of Kurien on the dairy premises. Dairy adviser V. Hanumantha Reddy, MD P. Shankar Reddy, directors Prabhakar Rao, Narayana Reddy and K. Ramchander Rao were also present.