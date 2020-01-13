Karimnagar Dairy increases milk price, diversification on the anvil

Telangana State’s leading milk supplier Karimnagar Dairy (Karimnagar Milk Producer Company Limited) has increased the price of toned milk by ₹ 2 per litre and pure milk by ₹ 3 per litre with effect from January 16.

On the other hand, the dairy also increased the procurement price for the benefit of milk producers. The buffalo milk with 1 kg fat content would be procured at ₹ 585 against old rate of ₹ 560 and the cow milk at ₹ 230 against ₹ 220. The farmer would be benefited by ₹ 1.25 paise per litre with one percent fat content in milk.

Disclosing this to newsmen here on Monday, Karimnagar Dairy chairman Ch Rajeshwara Rao said that they were forced to increase the milk price in the wake of increase in production cost with the hike in petroleum products, power tariff, plastic packaging material etc. The increase of milk price was not made for profits, but to benefit the milk producers (farmers), he maintained.

Giving details about their plans for the year 2020, he said the dairy was presently selling and procuring 2 lakh litres of milk per day. They has decided to increase the milk procurement and sales by 5 lakh litres per day and tap the potential in Hyderabad market where they were currently selling 40,000 litres per day.

New unit

In order to increase production, they had decided to extend the collection of milk from various other districts also. Presently, they were procuring milk from 14 districts of Telangana State, he said and added that they had decided to increase milk production from 10 other districts. Accordingly, they had decided to open additional 15 bulk milk cooling units against the existing 18 BCUs. As part of the expansion of Karimnagar Dairy with 3 lakh litres capacity, Mr. Rao said that work for the construction of new unit with state-of-the-art facilities began at Nallagonda village of Thimmapur mandal at a cost of ₹ 63 crore including ₹ 10 crore Central government grant. He said that the dairy was planning to set up petrol filling station in collaboration with HPCL on its premises to sell quality and quantity petroleum products to customers.

Besides, the dairy was also planning to sell fertilizer in coordination with the IFFCO for the benefit of milk producers. He hoped that the sale of fertilizers would begin within a fortnight time. Dairy managing director P Shankar Reddy and others were also present.