Karimnagar Dairy forays into fertilizer sales

Chairman of Karimnagar Dairy Ch. Rajeshwara Rao and others at the inauguration of its fifth fertilizer outlet.

HYDERABAD

17 December 2020 19:39 IST

Farmers set to gain from availability and lower prices

The Karimnagar Milk Producer Company Limited, popularly known as Karimnagar Dairy, has forayed into sale of fertilisers to the milk producers through its milk procurement institute (MPI).

The dairy, which made rapid strides in milk procurement and sale and emerged as number one in the State, has tied up with the Indian Farmers’ Fertilisers Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) for procuring and selling fertilisers at the doorstep of farmers. The fifth retail fertilizer store of the dairy was formally inaugurated in Suddala village of Sultanabad mandal on Thursday by its chairman Ch. Rajeshwara Rao.

The company took up retail sale in Malkapet village initially and the facility was later extended to Kothagattu, Vilassagar and Eglaspur villages. In addition to Suddala, 10 MPIs of the dairy secured licences for selling fertilisers in their respective jurisdiction and the sale is expected to commence once the godowns are completed.

Mr. Rajeshwara Rao said the fertilizer sale was intended to benefit farmers as they would be available at their doorsteps at lesser prices as compared to market prices. The presence of the retail outlets would help instilling confidence among farmers about the availability of fertilisers even during the peak season.

The dairy was planning to enter into selling petroleum products in the near future and it had entered into an agreement with petroleum major HPCL in this direction. The petroleum station on the premises of the dairy would ensure supplies to the dairy vehicles besides assuring quality products to consumers.

Karimnagar Dairy managing director P. Shankar Reddy, director Sudhakar Rao and others were present.