Karimnagar Dairy filling station inaugurated

State-of-the-art modern filling station comes up in collaboration with HPCL

The Karimnagar Milk Producer Company Limited (Karimnagar Dairy) has now forayed into the marketing of petroleum products.

Minister for Civil Supplies and BC Welfare Gangula Kamalakar along with Mayor Y. Sunil Rao, and Karimnagar Dairy chairman Ch Rajeshwara Rao formally inaugurated the Karimnagar Dairy Filling Station on the premises of the dairy at Padmanagar in Karimnagar town on Thursday.

The state-of-the-art modern filling station had come up on the sprawling and spacious premises in collaboration with the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL).

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister exuded confidence that Karimnagar Dairy would win over the confidence of vehicle owners by selling quality products. Hailing Karimnagar Dairy for emerging as the number one dairy in Telangana with the highest sale of over 2 lakh litres of milk per day, he said that the dairy was also promoting the brand image of Karimnagar town by selling pure and quality products to the utmost satisfaction of customers.

Mr. Kamalakar also appreciated the dairy for launching several innovative welfare schemes for over 70,000 milk producers and their family members and also milching animals.

Mr. Sunil Rao was all praise for Mr. Rajeshwara Rao for making the dairy run in profits and benefit the farmers by introducing several reforms and welfare schemes.

Mr. Rajeshwara Rao said that the dairy’s sole motto was to provide quality and quantity products to customers and benefit farmers. He said that they had started selling fertilizers for the benefit of the farming community in rural areas. Managing director P. Shankar Reddy, advisor V. Hanumantha Reddy, directors Prabhakar Rao, Santh Prakash Reddy, Swamy Reddy, Sudhakar Rao, Venkat Reddy, and Limbadri, were present.