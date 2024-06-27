Karimnagar Collector assures support to transgender persons in their self-employment, career pursuits

Karimnagar Collector Pamela Satpathy on Wednesday said self-employment-oriented training would be given to transgender persons in their areas of interest to help them become financially self-reliant.

She was speaking after handing over government certificates and identity cards to transgender persons at a meeting held at the Collectorate here.

Those interested in career opportunities in driving can undergo training in driving vehicles, she said, assuring full support from the district administration to help them find jobs as drivers of private buses and pursue the vocation of their choice.

She further assured them that loans would be given to self-help groups of transgender persons for their economic empowerment.

