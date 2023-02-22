ADVERTISEMENT

Karimnagar book fair from March 2 to 8

February 22, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Students browsing books at a book fair in Karimnagar back in 2021. | Photo Credit: File photo

A weeklong book fair will be organised by the Telangana Sahitya Academy in collaboration with the Telangana Book Trust at Jyotirao Phule park in Karimnagar from March 2 to 8. It will feature a host of literary and cultural programmes to mark International Women’s Day.

Programmes aimed at encouraging reading habits among children and helping them discover joys of reading will also be organised during the week-long book fair.

Collector R.V. Karnan on Wednesday released a poster on the ensuing fair at the Collectorate here. Additional Collector Garima Agrawal and Telangana Book Trust secretary K.Chandramohan were present.

