HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karimnagar book fair from March 2 to 8

February 22, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau
Students browsing books at a book fair in Karimnagar back in 2021.

Students browsing books at a book fair in Karimnagar back in 2021. | Photo Credit: File photo

A weeklong book fair will be organised by the Telangana Sahitya Academy in collaboration with the Telangana Book Trust at Jyotirao Phule park in Karimnagar from March 2 to 8. It will feature a host of literary and cultural programmes to mark International Women’s Day.

Programmes aimed at encouraging reading habits among children and helping them discover joys of reading will also be organised during the week-long book fair.

Collector R.V. Karnan on Wednesday released a poster on the ensuing fair at the Collectorate here. Additional Collector Garima Agrawal and Telangana Book Trust secretary K.Chandramohan were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.