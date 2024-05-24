Karimnagar Assistant Director of Agriculture convicted in ACB case  

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Special Court, Nampally, on Thursday, convicted Anna Reddy Pranavender Reddy, Senior Assistant in the office of Director of Agriculture, Karimnagar in multiple offences and sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for three years along with a fine of ₹2,000. In addition, he was also sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment of four years along with a fine of ₹4,000.

Both the sentences shall run concurrently, the officials clarified.

The official was caught by ACB officials for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹3,000 following a complaint from Daivala Srinivas — a businessman from Karimnagar. The bribe was demanded for verifying and forwarding his application for issuance of licence to establish a fertiliser shop in Velichala village by the Assistant Director of Agriculture.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.