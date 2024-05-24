GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Karimnagar Assistant Director of Agriculture convicted in ACB case  

Published - May 24, 2024 07:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD  

The Hindu Bureau

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Special Court, Nampally, on Thursday, convicted Anna Reddy Pranavender Reddy, Senior Assistant in the office of Director of Agriculture, Karimnagar in multiple offences and sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for three years along with a fine of ₹2,000. In addition, he was also sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment of four years along with a fine of ₹4,000.

Both the sentences shall run concurrently, the officials clarified.

The official was caught by ACB officials for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹3,000 following a complaint from Daivala Srinivas — a businessman from Karimnagar. The bribe was demanded for verifying and forwarding his application for issuance of licence to establish a fertiliser shop in Velichala village by the Assistant Director of Agriculture.

