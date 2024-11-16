ADVERTISEMENT

Karimnagar all set for TGPSC Group-III exam

Published - November 16, 2024 07:57 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 26,415 candidates will appear for Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) Group-III examination to be held at 56 centres in Karimnagar district on November 17 and 18.

Karimnagar Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Praful Desai on Friday reviewed the arrangements for the exam at the Zilla Parishad office in Karimnagar. Revenue Divisional Officer Maheshwar and others were present.

The exam is slated to be held at the designated centres across the State on Sunday and Monday.

Meanwhile, Kumurambheem Asifabad Superintendent of Police D.V. Srinivasa Rao in a statement said that prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS will be imposed in the vicinity of the 18 examination centres in the district as part of the bandobust for the smooth conduct of the exam.

