 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karimnagar all set for TGPSC Group-III exam

Published - November 16, 2024 07:57 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 26,415 candidates will appear for Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) Group-III examination to be held at 56 centres in Karimnagar district on November 17 and 18.

Karimnagar Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Praful Desai on Friday reviewed the arrangements for the exam at the Zilla Parishad office in Karimnagar. Revenue Divisional Officer Maheshwar and others were present.

The exam is slated to be held at the designated centres across the State on Sunday and Monday.

Meanwhile, Kumurambheem Asifabad Superintendent of Police D.V. Srinivasa Rao in a statement said that prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS will be imposed in the vicinity of the 18 examination centres in the district as part of the bandobust for the smooth conduct of the exam.

Published - November 16, 2024 07:57 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.