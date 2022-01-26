Karimnagar achieves 100.19% second dose vaccine coverage

First district to achieve this feat

Karimnagar district has achieved 100.19% coverage of the second dose of COVID-19 vaccination, thereby becoming the first district in the State to achieve this feat, the health department said.

The district also surpassed its target and achieved 104% vaccination of its eligible population with the first dose, sources added.

In recognition of the relentless efforts made by the frontline healthcare workers and other field functionaries of the health department in this regard, a function was held in their honour at the auditorium in the Collectorate here on Wednesday.

Civil Supplies and BC Welfare Minister G. Kamalakar presented cash incentives of ₹ 1 lakh each to the staff of the five Primary Health Centres in the district for their remarkable contribution in achieving this feat.

The Minister lauded the efforts of the staff of the health and other allied departments led by Collector R V Karnan in vigorously implementing the COVID vaccination drive with remarkable success.

Booster dose drive

The Collector said around 72.46% of teenagers aged 15-17 years have been administered COVID vaccine in the district so far. The booster dose vaccination drive is progressing at a brisk pace and 34.47% of the eligible persons have been covered across the district till date.

Additional Collector (local bodies) Garima Agrawal, District Medical and Health Officer Dr. Juveria and others were present.