Kargil war heroes remembered on 25th victory day

‘Operation Vijay’celebrated with fervour at Veerula Sainik Smarak, Secunderabad

Updated - July 27, 2024 12:35 am IST

Published - July 27, 2024 12:34 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Tri-services paying tributes to fallen soldiers after laying a wreath at the Veerula Sainik Smarak on the occasion of 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas, in Secunderabad, on Friday.

Tri-services paying tributes to fallen soldiers after laying a wreath at the Veerula Sainik Smarak on the occasion of 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas, in Secunderabad, on Friday. | Photo Credit: G RAMAKRISHNA

Kargil Victory Day, named after the success of ‘Operation Vijay’ - was celebrated with fervour at Veerula Sainik Smarak, Secunderabad, on Friday. A solemn wreath-laying ceremony was held at the venue under the aegis of Headquarters Telangana and Andhra Sub Area.

The ceremony was accompanied by a military band, creating a solemn and respectful atmosphere. The gathering honoured the courage and sacrifice of the armed forces, reaffirming the nation’s commitment to defending its sovereignty.

On this day, 25 years ago, India successfully reclaimed the high outposts lost to Pakistani intruders, marking a decisive victory in the Kargil War. To honour the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives, the nation observes Kargil Vijay Diwas every year on July 26.

The ceremony at Veerula Sainik Smarak was a poignant tribute to the martyrs. Military personnel, adorned in full ceremonial dress and decorated with their medals, paid homage to their fallen comrades. The event commenced with a wreath-laying by the junior-most soldier, followed by senior officers, culminating with a wreath being laid by Major General Rakesh Manocha, SM, VSM, General Officer Commanding, HQ Telangana & Andhra Sub Area.

Meanwhile, an event commemorating the day was also held at the Lulu Mall in Hyderabad, in association with the Indian Army. Lulu Hyderabad organised a three-day long arms and ammunition exhibition from July 26 for students and the general public, presented by the Indian Army. Cadets from the NCC performed cultural activities at the event. 

On the occasion, Lieutenant General Kammula R. Rao, PVSM, AVSM, VSM (Rtd) spoke and briefed on the efforts made by the Indian Armed Forces at Kargil on the battle front.

During the event, Col V.V. Rao (Rtd) shed light on the history of Kargil, the why and how of the war started and what was the strategy of the Pakistanis. 

Indian Air Force Group Captain PR Prasad (Rtd) emphasised the importance of jointness and role of IAF in achieving victory in such inhospitable terrain. He articulated challenges to fly over high altitude areas. He explained what it means to fly over 18,000 feet in the Himalayas. 

The Kargil Victory Day celebration was also held at Vivek Vardhini College in Jambagh, with a series of events aimed at inspiring patriotism among students, including photo exhibition, speeches, and competitions.

Retired Air Marshal B. Chandra Shekhar was the chief guest and shared his insights into the Kargil War, highlighting the bravery and sacrifices of Indian soldiers. College principal Vidyadhar emphasised the importance of educating the younger generation about the nation’s heroes.

Students enthusiastically participated in essay, speech, and painting competitions, showcasing their understanding and appreciation of Kargil victory.

