Kargil Vijay Diwas organised

A wreath-laying ceremony was organised at ‘Veerula Sainik Smarak’, Army Parade Ground, Secunderabad, on the occasion of ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’, named after the success of ‘Operation Vijay’ on Tuesday.

A military band played as officers and soldiers attired in full ceremonial dress adorning glittering medals depicting their various achievements in the service of the nation paid homage to the martyrs, their brethren in uniform who laid their life for the nation.

The sequence of events started with wreath laying starting from the junior-most soldier to senior officers and veterans of the Telangana, AP sub-area. Finally, the wreath was laid by General Officer Commanding, Major General Ranjeet Singh Manral.

On this day in 1999, the armed forces successfully took command of the high outposts along the Line of Control. The day is celebrated every year in honour of Kargil War heroes, said a press release.