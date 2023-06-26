Kapu community delegation meets KCR

June 26, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A delegation of Kapu community leaders led by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Andhra Pradesh unit president Thota Chandrasekhar called on Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao here on Monday, before he left for Maharashtra on a two-day visit.

The delegation comprised several retired officers of All India Services from A.P. and settled in Hyderabad beloging to Kapu, Telaga and Balija communities, including Rammohan, Laxmikantham, Gopalakrisha, T. Muralikrishan, P.V. Rao, Rangisetty and others. They submitted a representation to the Chief Minister with a request to allot 5 acres land in the City and ₹10 crore funds for the construction of Kapu Bhavan.

Mr. Chandrasekhar later stated that the Chief Minister had responded positively to their request.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.