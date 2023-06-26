ADVERTISEMENT

Kapu community delegation meets KCR

June 26, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Seek land and funds to build Kapu Bhavan

The Hindu Bureau

Kapu community delegation led by BRS-AP president Thota Chandrasekhar meeting Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in Hyderabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

A delegation of Kapu community leaders led by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Andhra Pradesh unit president Thota Chandrasekhar called on Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao here on Monday, before he left for Maharashtra on a two-day visit.

The delegation comprised several retired officers of All India Services from A.P. and settled in Hyderabad beloging to Kapu, Telaga and Balija communities, including Rammohan, Laxmikantham, Gopalakrisha, T. Muralikrishan, P.V. Rao, Rangisetty and others. They submitted a representation to the Chief Minister with a request to allot 5 acres land in the City and ₹10 crore funds for the construction of Kapu Bhavan.

Mr. Chandrasekhar later stated that the Chief Minister had responded positively to their request.

