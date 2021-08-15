Kapinjal Chowdhury wins Hyderabad round of BL quiz

Kapinjal Chowdhury of TCS won the Hyderabad regional round of BusinessLine’s Cerebration 2021, one of India’s premier corporate quiz championship, in virtual mode on Sunday.

B. Naveen Kumar of Sai Mitra Constructions was in the second place.

The quiz was designed for corporate executives, business professionals, B-school students, and MBA aspirants. The preliminary online quizzing took place from August 4 to 11 to shortlist top six from each of the six cities of Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi and witnessed more than 6,000 participants.

The Hyderabad regional round took place at 4 p.m. on Sunday with six participants namely:

Kapinjal Chowdhury, TCS

B. Naveen Kumar, Sai Mitra Constructions

Vishnu Santhosh S, HPCL

Surya Prakash, Indian Bank

Siddharth Mishra, Cognizant

Shivani Panda, Amazon

After a gruelling four rounds of quizzing, Kapinjal Chowdhury of TCS emerged as the winner of the Hyderabad regional round with 57 points. In second place was B. Naveen Kumar of Sai Mitra Constructions with 41 points followed by Surya Prakash of Indian Bank in third place with 10 points.

Some of the interesting questions answered by participants included:

Q: In certain products of the brand the ‘road ahead’ visual identity will be replaced with an identity that takes inspiration from the ‘Explore the Impossible’ motto, and “reflects ambition and the ability to take new challenges, head-on”. The first implement of the new logo was seen on Sunday. What identity?

A: New Mahindra SUV logo on Mahindra XUV700

Q: What philosophical term, coined in 1972 by Sicco Mansholt, one of the Founding Fathers of the European Union, is misattributed to a former monarch of a neighbouring country as he used that as a governance measure?

A: Gross National Happiness (used by Bhutan)

Editor BusinessLine Raghuvir Srinivasan gave the welcome address and Deputy Zonal Head Hyderabad Region, Union Bank of India, N.V.S Yoganand also spoke. The quiz master for the event was Ajay Poonia

The partners for the BusinessLine Cerebration Quiz are:

Title sponsor: Union Bank of India

Powered by: CFA Institute

In Association with: ManageEngine

The Hyderabad regional round can be viewed at https://bit.ly/BLCQ4.