Kapil Sharma takes Green India Challenge

May 11, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau,Ravikanth Reddy R 6731

Comedian Kapil Sharma and BRS MP Santosh Kumar Joginapally participating in Green India Challenge. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Kapil Sharma, popular comedian and the host of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ planted a sapling as part of the Green India Challenge and appealed to all his fans to participate in the challenge to make the planet green.

Mr. Sharma planted the sapling along with Green India Challenge founder Mr. Santosh Kumar at Dadasaheb Phalke Chitrangari Film City in Mumbai. Mr. Santosh Kumar in a statement said the popular comedian was highly impressed with the Green India challenge and promised to promote it in the interest of nature and the country. He said the reach of Mr. Kapil Sharma would go a long way in promoting the concept that had seen the participation of highly influential people and celebrities of the country.

