Kanti Velugu: over 97,000 given spectacles in two days

January 22, 2023 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

With the second phase of Kanti Velugu under way, Chief Secretary A. Shanti Kumari has suggested the district collectors to hold special camps in District Offices, District Court complexes, Police Battalions and Press Clubs with the help of buffer teams available at district level.

Virtually addressing the collectors from Hyderabad on Saturday, the Chief Secretary said eye screening tests were conducted on 3.87 lakh persons on the first two days, and reading and power spectacles were given to 97,335 persons in need. She also asked the district officials to check stocks of spectacles every day.

