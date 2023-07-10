Kanti Velugu a success, salary a failure for ophthalmic officers and optometrists

July 10, 2023 09:08 am | Updated 09:08 am IST - HYDERABAD

The government’s grand celebration of the world’s largest eye screening programme, Kanti Velugu, is overshadowed by the plight of ophthalmic officers and optometrists who have been waiting for months to receive their salaries. These dedicated professionals, responsible for the programme’s implementation, are facing financial hardships as they struggle to support their families.

Members of the optometrist and ophthalmic associations throughout the State, who actively participated in the Kanti Velugu programme, have expressed their concerns over the non-payment of salaries for the months of May and June. Additionally, Paramedical Ophthalmic Officers (PMOOs) who had their Auto Refractometer (AR) machines rented by the government have not received any payment since the second phase began in January 2023.

Speaking to The Hindu, Pujala Srinivasa Rao, president of the Rangareddy district Optometrist and Ophthalmic Association, stated, “We were hired by the government with an assurance of a monthly remuneration of ₹30,000. We received our salaries regularly until April, but since then, there has been no payment for the months of May and June. Similarly, for the AR machines, we were promised a monthly payment of ₹25,000, which we have not received since the programme started in January. Whenever we approach the District Medical and Health Officer, we are told that our bills will be cleared soon.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Across the State, a total of 150 PMOOs handed over their AR machines to the government on a rental basis, but none of them have received even a month’s remuneration to date. Additionally, the government had issued orders to provide a daily food allowance of ₹250, which was received for the initial 45 days but subsequently stopped, added Srinivas.

Jyothi, a Paramedical Ophthalmic Officer from Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital in Hyderabad, had previously worked in the first phase of Kanti Velugu in 2018. She shared that during that phase, she was paid a monthly salary of ₹20,000 on time but was facing problems this time.

Reason for delay

A medical official from one of the districts explained that the main reason for the delay lies with the commissioner of health and family welfare’s office. Regarding the non-payment of AR machine rent, the official clarified that the rental arrangement was limited to a few large districts, while the government had procured the equipment in the remaining districts. Despite submitting numerous representations, they find themselves caught between the government and the optometrists/PMOOs, as the official emphasised that they receive funds from the government to distribute.

M. Suresh, president of the Telangana State Ophthalmic Officers and Optometrists Association, stated, “In April, when our previous salaries were delayed, we also submitted a representation to Health Minister Harish Rao. Many members of our association are burdened with financial difficulties due to this issue. What is the point of achieving a world record with such programmes when the very people behind it are not receiving their salaries?”

According to data provided on the Kanti Velugu website, a total of 15,527 camps were set up from January 18 to June 30 in all districts of the State. On June 17, the programme completed 100 days, screening a staggering 1.61 crore people. Among them, 40.59 lakh individuals were identified as visually impaired, with 22.51 lakh people receiving reading glasses and 18.08 lakh people being provided prescription glasses.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT