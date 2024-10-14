GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kannada inscription discovered in Pedaramcharla of Jangaon district

Published - October 14, 2024 06:51 pm IST - JANGAON

The Hindu Bureau
R. Rathnakar Reddy showing the inscription on a boulder at Pedaramcharla village, Jangaon Mandal.

R. Rathnakar Reddy showing the inscription on a boulder at Pedaramcharla village, Jangaon Mandal.

An inscription from the 9th century, written in Kannada, was identified by archaeology enthusiast Reddy Rathnakar Reddy in Pedaramcharla village, Jangaon Mandal, on Monday. The inscription was found engraved on a stone next to a statue of Lord Ganesha, located on the Venkanna rock behind a hillock called Ramulavari Gutta in the village, Mr. Rathnakar Reddy said, highlighting the Kannada influence in the region.

The two-line inscription was deciphered with the assistance of Muniratnam, Director of Epigraphy at the Archaeological Survey of India. The text reads: ‘Sri Sambeya samsara- Bhitam madisidom’, suggesting that the sculpture of Lord Ganesha was commissioned by a person named Sambaiah. The language and script are characteristic of 9th-century Kannada.

Reddy Rathnakar Reddy, often referred to as the ‘Discovery Man’ for his extensive work in the region, has already brought more than 50 inscriptions to light across Jangaon district. He asserts that these inscriptions hold key information about the region’s history and a full analysis by the Archaeology department will provide a more comprehensive understanding of Jangaon’s past.

Published - October 14, 2024 06:51 pm IST

