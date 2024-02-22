“Kanka Vanam” brought to Sammakka Gadde, the goddess to arrive in the night

February 22, 2024 11:58 am | Updated 11:59 am IST - MULUGU

Ahead of the anticipated arrival of Sammakka, the main deity of the Medaram Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara, tonight, the Sammakka priests have brought ‘kanka vanam’ (bamboo sticks) from the forest to the Medaram shrine adhering to the tribal customs, on Thursday.

Prior to bringing the bamboo sticks to the sacred platform (Gadde), the priests conducted rituals honoring the village deities at the ‘Bodrai’. S. Krishna Aditya, the designated officer overseeing the Medaram Jatara, inspected the shrine’s surroundings in preparation for the goddess Sammakka’s arrival tonight.

Devotees who have been arriving since morning are offering prayers to various tribal deities, including Sarakka, Pagididdaraju, Govindaraju, and Jamppanna, already present at the Gadde. Sarakka was brought to the Gadde in the midnight hours of Wednesday.

To ensure the safety and convenience of devotees, the police and the Endowments Department have implemented special measures, including providing head helmets to shrine staff on duty. With the influx of devotees, the SCCL rescue team, police personnel, medical staff, and sanitation workers are operating in shifts within the Gadde vicinity and its surroundings. In light of the expected arrival of Union Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy this afternoon, officials are making arrangements for his visit.

Observing the devotee crowd from atop the watchtower Amma, the Special Officer Krishna Aditya issued instructions to relevant sector officials via wireless sets. The command control room and CCTV control room are continuously monitoring the fair, issuing directives to manage the flow of devotees smoothly. Mr. Krishna Aditya, accompanied by ITDA Project Director Ankit, the Additional Collector, and other officials, is overseeing the operations.

