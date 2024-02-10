Kangana Ranaut launches Hindi trailer of Razakar movie

February 10, 2024 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST

HYDERABAD

The trailer of Razakar - Silent Genocide of Hyderabad was launched by noted actor Kangana Ranaut at an event in Mumbai on Saturday.

The lead cast including Makarand Deshpande, Raj Arjun, Bobby Simha, Vedika, and Annusriya Tripathi, along with producer Gudur Narayana Reddy and director Yata Satyanarayana, attended the event.

Commending the efforts of the cast and crew, she said, “I am truly impressed by the dedication and passion that went into making this film. Razakar - Silent Genocide of Hyderabad promises to be an enthralling cinematic experience,” she said.

Set against the backdrop of the year following India’s Independence in 1947, the movie portrays the oppression inflicted by the Nizam and the ruthless Razakars on the people of the region. It intertwines tales of relentless struggle and valour with Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s strategic efforts to liberate the Deccan region from Nizam’s grip, according to the movie makers.

Producer Gudur Narayana Reddy said that the film sheds light on a significant chapter of history that deserves to be remembered and honoured.

Director Yata Satyanarayana said that it has been a labour of love to bring this story to life on the silver screen.

“We have endeavoured to portray the valour of those who fought against tyranny and injustice,” he added. Razakar - Silent Genocide of Hyderabad is a movie from the banner of Samarveer Creations LLP. It is scheduled for release on March 1 in theatres nationwide.