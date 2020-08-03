Kandi, Rudraram panchayat secretaries suspended

SANGAREDDY

03 August 2020 20:58 IST

Public cautioned against construction in unauthorised layouts

Collector M. Hanumantha Rao has suspended panchayat secretaries of both Kandi and Rudraram for allowing of construction of houses in unauthorised layouts. Rudraram panchayat secretary Veeresham was suspended for failing to prevent unauthorised layouts and notices were issued to sarpanch for the second time.

At Kandi, former village secretary Rahim, who allowed construction of 104 houses in illegal layouts, was suspended. Presently, he was working at Gangapur in Narayanakhed. Mr. Hanumantha Rao has urged the public not buy house sites in unauthorised layouts.

