ADVERTISEMENT

Kamma leaders urge Cong to allot one MP ticket in Telangana 

March 21, 2024 04:33 am | Updated 04:33 am IST - HYDERABAD

Representatives of Kammavari Seva Sangala Samakya said that a large public meeting would also be held in Hyderabad soon, where Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would be the chief guest.

The Hindu Bureau

Representatives of Kammavari Seva Sangala Samakya met Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao and MP  Renuka Chaudhary at their respective residences to express gratitude for the establishment of the Kamma Corporation.

They said that a large public meeting would also be held in Hyderabad soon, where Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would be the chief guest.  Additionally, they urged the Minister to ensure allocation of one Lok Sabha seat to the Kamma community from Congress in the State in the upcoming elections.

Kammavari Seva Sangala Samakya Telangana General Secretary G S Ramakrishna Prasad, Treasurer K Ratnakar Rao, Vice President B Ravi Shankar, and others were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US