Kamma leaders urge Cong to allot one MP ticket in Telangana 

March 21, 2024 04:33 am | Updated 04:33 am IST - HYDERABAD

Representatives of Kammavari Seva Sangala Samakya met Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao and MP Renuka Chaudhary at their respective residences to express gratitude for the establishment of the Kamma Corporation.

They said that a large public meeting would also be held in Hyderabad soon, where Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would be the chief guest. Additionally, they urged the Minister to ensure allocation of one Lok Sabha seat to the Kamma community from Congress in the State in the upcoming elections.

Kammavari Seva Sangala Samakya Telangana General Secretary G S Ramakrishna Prasad, Treasurer K Ratnakar Rao, Vice President B Ravi Shankar, and others were present.

