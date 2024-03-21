GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kamma leaders urge Cong to allot one MP ticket in Telangana 

Representatives of Kammavari Seva Sangala Samakya said that a large public meeting would also be held in Hyderabad soon, where Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would be the chief guest.

March 21, 2024 04:33 am | Updated 04:33 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Representatives of Kammavari Seva Sangala Samakya met Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao and MP  Renuka Chaudhary at their respective residences to express gratitude for the establishment of the Kamma Corporation.

They said that a large public meeting would also be held in Hyderabad soon, where Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would be the chief guest.  Additionally, they urged the Minister to ensure allocation of one Lok Sabha seat to the Kamma community from Congress in the State in the upcoming elections.

Kammavari Seva Sangala Samakya Telangana General Secretary G S Ramakrishna Prasad, Treasurer K Ratnakar Rao, Vice President B Ravi Shankar, and others were present.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.