Kamma Global Federation meet on July 20, 21 

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Kusuma Kumar stressed the significance of consolidating the efforts of Kamma community organisations and members on a unified platform dedicated to advancing the development of the Kamma community and enhancing societal welfare.

March 07, 2024 11:08 am | Updated 11:23 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Kamma Global Federation leaders at the unveiling of a brochure at Madhapur on Wednesday.

Kamma Global Federation leaders at the unveiling of a brochure at Madhapur on Wednesday.

The Kamma Global Federation (KGF) unveiled its official brochure at the KGF Secretariat at Madhapur in the presence of Jetti Kusuma Kumar, founder-president of KGF, and working president of TPCC,  ahead of its international summit which is slated to be held from July 20 and 21 at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC).

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Kusuma Kumar stressed the significance of consolidating the efforts of Kamma community organisations and members on a unified platform dedicated to advancing the development of the Kamma community and enhancing societal welfare.  He said that a comprehensive roadmap was unveiled at the programme, detailing plans for the compilation of data pertaining to community members and organisations, along with an actionable strategy for the next three years.

“Furthermore, there is strategic planning under way to establish multiple chapters, each with a specific purpose, aimed at broadening outreach and advancing the objectives of the KGF,” he said, and added that KGF would serve beyond geographical boundaries, seeking to serve and uplift communities not only within India but also across the globe.

Sringavarapu Niranjan (president, TANA), Satish Vemana (former president, TANA), Lavu Anjaiah Chowdary (former president, TANA), Guntupalli Jayakumar (UK), Garapati Rama Krishna (president of Karnataka Kamma Sangam), J. Guru Murty (coordinator of KGF Gulf Council), and others were present.

