Telangana

Kamareddy website developed

The Kamareddy district administration has developed a website with detailed information about the district, its history, administrative set up and demographic details.

A release said the website in ‘S3Waas’ framework contained all information about schools, banks, municipalities, police, hospitals and colleges and universities. Places of interest, accommodation, culture and heritage, festivals, produce, where to stay, culinary delights and tourist places, including important temples, found mention in it. Contact phone numbers of district officers, tahsildars, MPDOs, MPOs, MEOs and who’s who were also included.

The website was bilingual (English and Telugu) and integrated with social media. A user with visual disability can access the site using assistive technologies like screen readers.

