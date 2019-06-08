Telangana

Kamareddy gets its own Zilla Parishad

New ZP chairman and vice-chairman elected unanimously for the new district

Dafedar Sobha, ZPTC member from Nizamsagar and Pariki Premkumar from Bibipet have been unanimously elected ZP chairperson and vice-chairperson respectively of the newly constituted Zilla Parishad in a special meeting held here on Saturday.

With this, the new district, bifurcated from the old Nizamabad district, will have its own full-fledged Zilla Parishad henceforth with 22 ZPTCs and two co-option members. Though the district was formed in 2016, it has continued being part of the ZP of the erstwhile undivided district till now.

Collector N. Satyanarayana conducted the election in the presence of election observer Abhilasha Bist at Janahitha Bhavan. Earlier, the members unanimously elected Syed Mohinuddin and Abdul Majeed as co-option members. MLAs Gampa Govardhan, Hanmanth Shinde and N. Surender also attended the meeting.

After the election of co-option members, eight ZPTC members of Congress boycotted the ZP chairperson and vice-chairperson election in protest against the merger of the Congress Legislature Party with the TRS. The newly elected ZPTC members were sworn in before the conduct of chairperson and vice-chairperson election.

Ms. Sobha is wife of Dafedar Raju, who is the outgoing ZP chairman of the old undivided district. Since the new ZP was reserved for BC woman, TRS projected her as the ZP chairperson candidate in its election campaign.

