ADVERTISEMENT

Kamareddy DMHO suspended over sexual harassment allegations

Published - May 25, 2024 05:15 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana Health Department has suspended N. Laxman Singh, District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) of Kamareddy district, on grounds of sexual harassment. Health Secretary Christina Z. Chongthu issued the suspension orders on Thursday.

According to a report submitted by the District Collector, seven criminal cases have been registered against Dr. Laxman for sexual harassment of female medical officers. He was arrested on May 15 and presented before the Judicial First Class Magistrate (JFCM) court on May 16, where he was released on bail, pending charge sheet and trial. Subsequently, an inquiry led by Amar Singh Naik, Additional Director (Malaria), was conducted. Dr. Amar’s preliminary report indicated that Dr. Laxman had failed to follow administrative rules and recommended further disciplinary action by the Director of Health and Family Welfare.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Hyderabad

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US