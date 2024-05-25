GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Kamareddy DMHO suspended over sexual harassment allegations

Published - May 25, 2024 05:15 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana Health Department has suspended N. Laxman Singh, District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) of Kamareddy district, on grounds of sexual harassment. Health Secretary Christina Z. Chongthu issued the suspension orders on Thursday.

According to a report submitted by the District Collector, seven criminal cases have been registered against Dr. Laxman for sexual harassment of female medical officers. He was arrested on May 15 and presented before the Judicial First Class Magistrate (JFCM) court on May 16, where he was released on bail, pending charge sheet and trial. Subsequently, an inquiry led by Amar Singh Naik, Additional Director (Malaria), was conducted. Dr. Amar’s preliminary report indicated that Dr. Laxman had failed to follow administrative rules and recommended further disciplinary action by the Director of Health and Family Welfare.

Related Topics

Hyderabad

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.