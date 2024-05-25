Kamareddy DMHO suspended over sexual harassment allegations

The Telangana Health Department has suspended N. Laxman Singh, District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) of Kamareddy district, on grounds of sexual harassment. Health Secretary Christina Z. Chongthu issued the suspension orders on Thursday.

According to a report submitted by the District Collector, seven criminal cases have been registered against Dr. Laxman for sexual harassment of female medical officers. He was arrested on May 15 and presented before the Judicial First Class Magistrate (JFCM) court on May 16, where he was released on bail, pending charge sheet and trial. Subsequently, an inquiry led by Amar Singh Naik, Additional Director (Malaria), was conducted. Dr. Amar’s preliminary report indicated that Dr. Laxman had failed to follow administrative rules and recommended further disciplinary action by the Director of Health and Family Welfare.