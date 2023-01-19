Kamareddy council meeting today

January 19, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - KAMAREDDY

Pressurised by farmers of eight merged villages in the district headquarters town, who are up in arms against the proposed master plan, the Kamareddy Municipal Council, on Thursday, decided to hold an emergency meeting at 11:30 a.m. on Friday to resolve the matter.

According to sources, a resolution was proposed at the meeting to cancel the ‘Draft Master Plan’ of Kamareddy town. The Municipal Council may also pass a resolution requesting the government to take action against the Design Development Forum of Delhi, and Ramesh Bubu, joint director of Town Planning, Directorate of Country and Town Planning, for changing the draft plan. The agenda copy was circulated to the members of the council.

After this development, the farmers’ JAC postponed the programme of cordoning the MLAs’ houses on Friday.

Meanwhile, two BJP councillors, K. Srinivas and S. Ravi, submitted their resignation letters to the Municipal Commissioner on Thursday in the presence of the JAC members. They announced that they would continue to support the ongoing agitation by the farmers till the master plan was cancelled.

MLA G. Govardhan might not be able to attend the meeting on Friday as he was reportedly admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad for some illness.