Kamareddy bags three Skoch awards

The district secured three National Water Awards (also called Skoch awards) in three separate categories. Assistant Collector Tejas Nandanlal Pawar and Special Collector Venkatesh Dotre received them from Bibek Debroy, Chairman, Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, at a function held in New Delhi on Saturday.

The district was selected for the awards for its efforts to improve livelihood work by undertaking different water conservation schemes.

‘Rasi Vanam’

Kamareddy municipal council won the award for developing ‘Rasi Vanam’ on the premises of Government Degree College through an integrated water harnessing project.

Another award came to the district for the improvement of ground water level and conservation of rain water in association with the Reliance Foundation and Gram Panchayat at Karakwadi village in Gandhari mandal.

The work yielded positive results in improving the drinking water supply.

Sarpanch B. Vasantha, Aravind Kumar, president, India Water Foundation, and M. Ramchandran, former secretary, Government of India, also participated in the awards presentation ceremony, according to a press release issued by the district administration.