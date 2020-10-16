Kalwakurthy LIS pump house flooded

HYDERABAD

16 October 2020 22:26 IST

Backwaters of Srisailam reservoir entered the pump

The flood water of Srisailam reservoir, back waters, has entered the pump of Mahatma Gandhi Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Scheme and submerged it completely.

According to the information reaching here, the flood water entered the pump house after over-flooding the surgepool at Yelllur village in Nagarkurnool district on Friday night. Huge flood in the Krishna river of over 5.5 lakh cusecs is said to be the reason for flooding of the pump house.

The Srisailam project authorities are maintaining reservoir level of 884 feet against full level of 885 feet and the storage of water around 210 tmc ft against its capacity of 215.81 tmc ft as heavy flood is reaching it from Krishna and Tungabhadra rivers.

Meanwhile, Minister for Agriculture S. Nirajan Reddy rushed to Yellur along with Irrigation Department officials to take stock of the situation.