August 25, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences has extended the last date for receipt of online applications for Masters in Public Health (MPH) to 5 p.m. on August 29. Online applications will be available on the website: www.knruhs.telangana.gov.in. The link for registration is: https://cdn3.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1680/84772/Index.html. The date of the common entrance test shall be notified on the website of KNRUHS later, said a press release on Friday.

