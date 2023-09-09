HamberMenu
Kaloji Narayana Rao Award 2023 presented to poet Jayaraj

September 09, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
Kaloji Narayana Rao Award 2023 being presented to poet and historian Jayaraj in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Kaloji Narayana Rao literary award for 2023 was presented to writer, poet, historian and singer Jayaraj on the occasion of the 109th birth anniversary of litterateur and Padma Vibhushan awardee Kaloji Narayana Rao here on Saturday.

It was presented by Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Council Banda Prakash and Minister for Culture and Heritage V. Srinivas Goud. A memento and cash award of ₹1,00,116 was presented as part of the award.

Advisor to Government on Cultural Affairs K.V. Ramana Chary, Officer on Special Duty in Chief Minister’s Office and MLC Deshapathi Srinivas, Telangana Sahitya Akademi Chairman Juluri Gowri Shankar, State Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Gellu Srinivas Yadav, State Libraries Corporation Chairman Ayachitam Sridhar, Sangeeta Nataka Academy Chairman Deepika Reddy, chairman of Telangana Official Language Association Mantri Sridevi and several others were also present at the event.

