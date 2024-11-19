ADVERTISEMENT

Kaloji Kalakshetram inaugurated by Telangana CM Revanth

Published - November 19, 2024 04:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Kaloji Kalakshetram in Warangal was inaugurated by Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday (November 19, 2024). | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy inaugurated Kaloji Kalakshetram in Warangal on Tuesday (November 19, 2024). It was constructed in the memory of Padma Vibhushan awardee and political activist Kaloji Narayana Rao, who was active in the 1969 movement for a separate Telangana State and inspired the movement in the coming decades. The multi-purpose cultural centre has a 1200 seater auditorium, art gallery and other facilities. 

On the occasion, Mr. Reddy unveiled the statue of ‘Praja Kavi’ Kaloji in the premises of the cultural centre. The Chief Minister virtually laid foundation stone for various development works in the district. The State government’s ‘Praja Palana- Praja Vijayaotsavalu’ are being held here. 

In the run up to the Chief Minister’s visit, several pending works were approved: Master Plan 2041 for Kakatiya Development Area was approved by the State government on Sunday (November 17, 2024). Besides, the State government approved ₹205 crore for acquiring 253 acres land for expansion of Mamnoor airport. Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Monday (November 18, 2024), spoke about works underway to cut down the time to commute from Hyderabad to Warangal. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Telangana

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US