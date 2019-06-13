Kaleswaram LI project to be inaugurated on June 21

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to inaugurate the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project — proposed to meet the requirements of irrigation, drinking water and industries in 70 per cent of districts in the State — on June 21. This is in line with the State government’s decision to take up pumping of water from this project in July.

Mr. Rao has also decided to invite Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as the chief guest. He spoke to Mr. Fadnavis over telephone and the latter accepted the invitation. Mr. Rao will be visiting Mumbai shortly to personally extend an invitation to Mr. Fadnavis.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Rao also decided to invite Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy as the chief guest for the historic occasion. A release said that the Chief Minister will go to Vijayawada to personally invite Mr. Reddy. Kaleswaram project, for which foundation was laid on May 2, 2016 at Kannepalli by Mr. Rao, generated nationwide interest because of the scale, difficult engineering work and the speed with which it was being constructed. In a span of three years, main barrages, and pump houses that form the main components of the project were completed. The construction of reservoirs is going on a war-footing.

Man-made wonder

The project — lauded as man-made wonder by representatives of other States and irrigation experts who visited the project site — would lift Godavari water at a height of 100 metres from the sea level at Medigadda in six phases and transfer it to Kondapochammasagar at a height of 618 metres. Pump houses are being constructed to lift 2 tmcft of water every day this year and in next year 3 tmcft of water will be lifted per day and required arrangements are being made for this. Huge pumps are being used for the Kaleswaram project to facilitate lifting of large quantum of water.

It was the agreement with Maharashtra government in March 2016 that put an end to the decades-long dispute over the project, paving way for its construction. The construction of barrages at Medigadda, Annaram, Sundilla were completed and Yellampally and Sriramsagar projects would also be filled with this water. As a result, Godavari river will be in flow along 199 km in Telangana.

About 20 lakh acres will be irrigated by the Kaleshwaram project in Karimnagar, Siricilla, Siddipet, Medak, Yadadri, Nalgonda, Sangareddy, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Kamareddy, Nirmal, Medchal and Peddapalli constituencies and another 20 lakh acres will be stabilised due to rejuvenation of Sriramsagar project and release of water to Nizamsagar and Singur projects. On the whole 40 lakh acres in Telangana would get water for two crops in a year, and overall 80 lakh acres will be cultivated.

About 4,992 MW of power would be required for lifting 2 tmcft of water per day for one year and it will go up to 7,152 MW if 3 tmcft water is lifted.