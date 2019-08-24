Kaleshwaram water likely to reach SRSP soon

The Sri Ram Sagar Project restoration scheme engineering authorities are all set to bring the Kaleswaram water through Flood Flow Canal to SRSP any time once Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao inaugurates it at Rampur.

“We are all ready but waiting for the Chief Minister’s official schedule. Kaleswaram Package-8 backwater reached Rampur where it has been stopped by closing gates. If the gates are lifted the water would enter the pump house. At present Kaleswaram water touched 77th kilometer of the flood flow canal at Nookapally in Malyal mandal of Jagtial district,” said executive engineer M. Sudhakiran.

According to reports reaching here, the water is 4 meter high in the flood flow canal and water being lifted at Gayatri pump house is going into mid and lower Manair reservoirs.

After the two reservoirs are filled the water would be brought to SRSP through FFC from Rampur pump house.

With three motors out of five motors running at Laxmipur water from Kaleshwaram has reached up to 102nd kilometer by August 20. As the cross regulator gates have been kept open there water is flowing to MMR and LMR. Originally, it was planned to bring 60 tmcft Godavari water to SRSP through reverse pumping system and for which eight huge motors each with a capacity of 6.5 megawatt were fixed. However, at present only four are ready for operation.