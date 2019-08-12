Kaleshwaram UG pump house ready for commissioning

The state-of-the-art underground pump house of the Kaleshwaram project at Laxmipur in Ramadugu mandal of Karimnagar district, now named as Gayatri pump house, with gigantic motors of 139 MW capacity each, is ready for commissioning with the commencement of experimental wet run process.

Sources in the project administration have indicated that the pump house would be commissioned, in all likelihood, by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on August 14.

Mid Manair reservoir

“As the government has plans to lift one-tmc ft of water every day this season and take it to Mid Manair reservoir as supplementation to the existing ayacut under the reservoir, four motors would be enough to lift the required quantity,” a senior engineer of the project stated.

However, the experimental wet run process would be conducted for all seven motors meant to lift 2 tmc ft water a day. There is a provision for installing another four motors in the pump house to meet the requirement to lift one more tmc ft of water every day during the flood season.

The project engineers in association with those of the work agency, Megha Engineering, and equipment suppliers such as BHEL and a few multinationals have taken up the test wet run process late on Sunday night and continued it on Monday too.

The fifth motor of the pump house was run about half-an-hour on Sunday and another 45 minutes on Monday afternoon. Against its designed capacity of lifting and pumping of 89.14 cumecs (3,148 cusecs) of water, the motor has delivered 89.73 cumecs (3169 cusecs) at the cistern, according to engineers present at the wet run.

Heart of Kaleshwaram

Considered as the heart of Kaleshwaram project, Godavari water reaching the pump house at Laxmipur through Medigadda, Annaram, Sundilla and Yellampally barrages and Nandi Medaram pump house would be lifted for a height of 117 meters before delivering it into the 5.76 km gravity canal before joining the flood flow canal (FFC) of Sriramsagar project. From FFC, it would reach Mid Manair reservoir to complete the Link-II of the project.

Renaming

The three pump houses linked to Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages have already been commissioned and were put in operation to lift water into Yellampally barrage. However, the pump exercise had to be stopped due to flood to Yellampally. The pump house at Nandi Medaram, which takes the water from Yellmapally to Laxmipur, with 124 MW each capacity motors has also been operationalised already.

The process of filling the Laxmipur pump house surge pool was commenced on August 6 with the release of water to one of the twin tunnels between Nandi Medaram online reservoir and Laxmipur. After finding all technical parameters proper, the engineers concerned have taken up the wet run after securing the government's approval.