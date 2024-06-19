Kaleshwaram SI booked for sexual harassment and atrocities against woman constable

Sub-Inspector of police PVS Bhavanisen Goud of Kaleshwaram police station in Jayashankar Bhupalapally district was booked for sexual harassment and under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act following a complaint by a woman constable from the same station.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) A. Sampath Rao confirmed that an FIR has been filed, and an investigation is underway. Sources said that SI Bhavanisen Goud was already taken into custody and interrogated on Tuesday night. Allegations include threats made by the SI against the victim, warning her not to disclose his advances.

The constable approached Bhupalpally Superintendent of Police (SP) Kiran Khare, detailing her ordeal over several months. Following this, the SP has reportedly directed the DSP Katram to probe the matter. There are unconfirmed reports that Goud has also harassed other female constables.

SI Bhavanisen Goud, formerly serving at Rebbena police station in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district, was accused of sexually assaulting a woman under the guise of assisting her with constable recruitment exam preparations in July 2022. He was subsequently suspended. Despite the ongoing trial, he was later posted to Kaleshwaram police station.

Prior to the incident in Rebbena, he allegedly sexually assaulted another woman. Bhavanisen Goud, originally recruited as a constable, received an auxiliary promotion for his ‘active involvement in anti-Naxal operations’. He hails from Asifabad town.