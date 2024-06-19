Kaleshwaram SI arrested for alleged rape of woman Head Constable, terminated from service 

Sub-Inspector of police, P.V.S. Bhavanisen Goud, from Kaleshwaram police station in the district, has been arrested and produced before a court for allegedly raping a woman head constable from the same station on Wednesday. He was charged under Sections 376(2)(A)(B), 324, 449, 506 of the IPC Act and Section 27 of the Arms Act following a complaint by the victim. The police have also seized his service pistol and 10 live rounds.

It is alleged that SI Bhavanisen, who was residing on the second floor of the Old Kaleshwaram PS building near the Lakshmi pump house of the KLIS at Kaleshwaram, intruded into the head constable’s house through a window on the ground floor of the same building in the early hours of June 16 and raped her despite severe resistance. He allegedly threatened to kill her with his service pistol. While leaving around 2:15 a.m., he reportedly threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the incident, according to a press note issued from the Bhupalpally SP office.

Further allegations include an attempted rape of the same constable 20 days back when she visited his room following his request for help due to a ‘leg injury’. She managed to escape. Additionally, it is alleged that Bhavanisen had sexually assaulted three other woman police constables.

SI Bhavanisen Goud, formerly serving at Rebbena police station in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district, was accused of sexually assaulting a woman under the guise of assisting her with constable recruitment exam preparations in 2022. A case was filed against him under Section 354 D of the IPC, leading to his suspension. Despite the ongoing trial in the Asifabad court, he was posted to Kaleshwaram police station.

Considering his history, Multizone-1 IGP A.V. Ranganath has issued an order terminating the SI from service as per Article 311 of the Constitution on Wednesday.

Bhavanisen Goud, originally recruited as a constable, received an accelerated promotion for his ‘active involvement in anti-Naxal operations.’ He hails from Asifabad town.