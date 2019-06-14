Kaleshwaram project mired in corruption: Bhatti

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka has alleged that the Kaleshwaram project was mired in corruption and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao was trying to project it as a marvel just to divert people’s attention.

Mr Bhatti, who spoke to the reporters here, said the re-designing of the project, launched by the previous Congress government, has seen enormous escalation in the costs only to benefit Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao’s family.

The original project named as B.R. Ambedkar Pranahita Chevella project by the late Congress Chief Minister, Y.S. Rajashekar Reddy in the integrated Andhra Pradesh was estimated to be completed at a cost of ₹ 38,000 crore. But it has been redesigned and changed as Kaleshwaram by KCR just to make money, he alleged.

On the reports that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy would be the chief guest for its inauguration on June 21, he said KCR was trying to show the late Rajashekar Reddy in poor light in front of his own son. He said the presence of Mr. Jaganmohan Reddy would only prove that his father was wrong and KCR was right.

He said out of the ₹ 38,000 crore estimated as the original project cost ₹ 10,000 crore was already spent in the combined Andhra Pradesh. Under the contract system of that time the contractor had to complete the remaining for ₹ 28,000 crore only. If it was continued about 16 lakh acres would have been brought under irrigation by now.

But after redesigning, the State government has spent ₹ 50,000 crores and not a single acre has been extended water facility. It is ridiculous that Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao is misleading the people by repeatedly claiming it to be a wonderful project, he alleged. “In fact, the original project launched by Mr. Rajashekar Reddy would have done immense help to Telangana people,” he said.

Mr. Vikramarka said the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the project has not been given to the MLAs so far and the government was merging the Congress MLAs to only suppress the corruption and the fear that they would question it in the Assembly.