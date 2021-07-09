‘Kaleshwaram project did not create additional ayacut’

Senior Congress leader Ponnala Lakshmaiah cites government’s Socio Economic Survey Report 2021

Former PCC chief and senior leader Ponnala Lakshmaiah has said that the Social Economic Outlook 2021 report had clearly indicated that no new ayacut was generated under the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project contrary to the claims of the government.

At a press conference here, he said the government could lift just 30 TMC ft to Medigadda under Kaleshwaram project since June 10 though it has been claiming that it has been pumping 3 TMC ft per day. And only 11 TMC ft of this has reached Lower Maneru Dam (LMD). But Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has claimed in Sircilla meeting that 55 lakh acres were getting irrigated. “Why is the government lying on this,” he asked.

Mr. Lakshmaiah said even the water lifted under Kaleshwaram would ultimately go into the sea since there was enough available now due to the rains. Terming Kaleshwaram project as a burden on Telangana’s finances and not bringing an additional acre under cultivation, he said the Chief Minister has been misleading people through propaganda. “I have been asking him for a debate on this project and its utility but there is no response so far. I will prove them wrong,” he said.

Mr. Lakshmaiah, who was the irrigation minister in the Congress rule, said additional drawing of water from Pothireddypadu was enhanced as per the tribunal and to fully utilise the flood waters of Krishna river. “Apart from Pothireddypadu, Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi, Galeru Nagari, Veligodu in the present Andhra Pradesh, and Koilsagar, Kalwakurthy, Nettempadu, Bheema and SLBC in Telangana were taken up to utilise water share of then Andhra Pradesh. These projects were taken up avoiding conflicts between the regions,” he observed.

He alleged that the Chief Minister was now raking up sentiments once again after permitting A.P. government to go ahead with the projects, and challenged KCR for a debate on the all the irrigation projects.