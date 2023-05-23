Kaleshwaram Project comes in for praise on global platform

May 23, 2023 04:14 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - HYDERABAD

In what can be termed as a proud moment for the State of Telangana, the world acknowledged and applauded the monumental efforts of the government in registering phenomenal success stories with regard to irrigation and drinking water.

The government’s flagship programmes— Kaleshwaram, the world’s largest multi-stage lift irrigation project, and Mission Bhagiratha, the ambitious drinking water project — have received thunderous applause from the Civil Engineers in the USA. Telangana’s enduring symbols of engineering excellence have earned laurels at the World Environmental and Water Resources Congress held in Nevada, USA and the Kaleshwaram Project has received a global recognition from the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE).

Maria C. Lehman, president, ASCE has presented Proclamation to IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao bestowing a distinguished recognition on the lift irrigation project as an ‘Enduring Symbol of Engineering Progress and Partnership’.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Rama Rao has received the rare honour to represent an Indian State on a global platform at the World Environmental and Water Resources Congress organised by the ASCE. He was invited to give a detailed presentation on the topic ‘Many Benefits and Social Equity from Lifting a River: Story of the World’s Largest Multi-stage Lift Irrigation Project’ at the conference attended by over 1,000 delegates from across the world.

“Telangana has successfully built the world’s largest multi-stage lift irrigation project, Kaleshwaram, and completed the ambitious Mission Bhagiratha, providing piped drinking water to every home in the State. These remarkable projects were not only completed in record time but also with utmost efficiency and cost-effectiveness,” said Mr. Rama Rao while addressing the gathering.

“As the river flows with renewed vigour, may the spirit of the Kaleshwaram Project continue to inspire us to defy limits and create a future where no challenge is too great, and no dream is out of reach,” the Minister concluded.

ADVERTISEMENT