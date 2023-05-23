HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kaleshwaram Project comes in for praise on global platform

Global Civil Engineers’ Society lauds project

May 23, 2023 04:14 am | Updated 04:14 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

In what can be termed as a proud moment for the State of Telangana, the world acknowledged and applauded the monumental efforts of the government in registering phenomenal success stories with regard to irrigation and drinking water.

The government’s flagship programmes— Kaleshwaram, the world’s largest multi-stage lift irrigation project, and Mission Bhagiratha, the ambitious drinking water project — have received thunderous applause from the Civil Engineers in the USA. Telangana’s enduring symbols of engineering excellence have earned laurels at the World Environmental and Water Resources Congress held in Nevada, USA and the Kaleshwaram Project has received a global recognition from the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE).

Maria C. Lehman, president, ASCE has presented Proclamation to IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao bestowing a distinguished recognition on the lift irrigation project as an ‘Enduring Symbol of Engineering Progress and Partnership’.

Mr. Rama Rao has received the rare honour to represent an Indian State on a global platform at the World Environmental and Water Resources Congress organised by the ASCE. He was invited to give a detailed presentation on the topic ‘Many Benefits and Social Equity from Lifting a River: Story of the World’s Largest Multi-stage Lift Irrigation Project’ at the conference attended by over 1,000 delegates from across the world.

“Telangana has successfully built the world’s largest multi-stage lift irrigation project, Kaleshwaram, and completed the ambitious Mission Bhagiratha, providing piped drinking water to every home in the State. These remarkable projects were not only completed in record time but also with utmost efficiency and cost-effectiveness,” said Mr. Rama Rao while addressing the gathering.

“As the river flows with renewed vigour, may the spirit of the Kaleshwaram Project continue to inspire us to defy limits and create a future where no challenge is too great, and no dream is out of reach,” the Minister concluded.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.