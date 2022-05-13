Kaleshwaram multiplied paddy production: Harish

‘Ready to prove that to BJP’

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao said that paddy production has multiplied from 99 lakh matric tonnes to 2.59 crore matric tonnes due to the supply of Godavari water from Kaleshwaram and the facts will speak for themselves.

“BJP leaders are telling lies that not even a single acre was not irrigated with Godavari water. We are ready to prove BJP leaders wrong. Let them come and visit Gajwel, Siddipet or Dubbak constituencies and they will know the facts,” said Mr. Harish Rao adding that the TRS Government had performed far better than any previous government in the state. He participated in several programems in Gajwel constituency on Friday.

Informing that ₹3 lakh for constructing houses for the eligible would be sanctioned shortly, the Minister said that government has allocated ₹1,000 crore as subsidy for palm oil cultivation and urged the farmers to use the opportunity.

Laying foundation stone for the construction of panchayat and integrated office complex at Markuk mandal headquarters, the Minister that the government was intended to establish all offices at once place and as part of that integrated complexes are being constructed across the state.

Zilla Parishat Chairperson V. Roja Sharma, MLC Yadava Reddy, Forest Development Corporation chairman V. Pratatp Reddy and others participated in the programme.